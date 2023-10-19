Clarendon farmer confesses to killing brother Loop Jamaica

The farmer who allegedly chopped his brother to death in Johnny’s Hill, Clarendon, earlier this week has reportedly confessed.

Head of Operation for the Clarendon Police Division, Deputy Superintendent Clifton Green, said that the man, who was taken into custody on the same day, confessed to the crime.

The deceased, George Jones, 43, of Johnny Hill District, was killed during an reported dispute with his brother.

He was found outside his house, near a chicken coop, with multiple chop wounds to his upper body on Tuesday morning.

Reports are that about 6:30pm on Monday, the brothers were at the house when an argument developed between them, during which the now-accused is believed to have inflicted several chop wounds to his sibling’s head and other sections of the upper back.

The accused, Joseph Jones, the younger brother of the deceased was accosted by residents who took him to the police.

DSP Green is commending the residents of Johnny Hill for capturing and delivering safely to police custody a man accused of killing his brother.

DSP Green said that the police could have had two deaths to deal with as it is commonplace for ‘jungle justice’ to be delivered to suspected offenders rather than have them face the courts.

“In many communities, situations like these can lead to jungle justice or mob killings; however, Johnny Hill residents took an exemplary approach; responding quickly, community members seized the accused and ensured that he was handed over to law enforcement, upholding the principles of justice,” he said.