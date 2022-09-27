Clarendon likely to have prolonged power outages, says JPS Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is on Tuesday asking for patience and understanding as its teams work to restore power to communities, pointing out that crews have been badly hampered by the adverse weather conditions affecting the southern and eastern parishes.

“Work has been delayed by flooding, blocked roads and lightning activity,” the company said in its latest update issued Tuesday morning.

JPS said in Clarendon, roadways leading to affected communities have been blocked, namely the access route via Pedro River, also via Aenon town and other corridors.

“Residents should prepare for prolonged outages, even as crews do their best to overcome the significant hurdles,” JPS said.

In St Catherine and Manchester, where several poles were uprooted and washed out, JPS said teams faced significant challenges due to ongoing weather interruptions while trying to carry out the restoration.

In the meantime, teams attempting to restore Bowden Hill in rural St Andrew were also forced to halt due to the deteriorating conditions.

“Crews have worked far into the night where possible,” JPS said, adding that it is asking for patience and understanding as teams do their best to push ahead with work to restore.