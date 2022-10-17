Clarendon man shot dead in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

The Westmoreland police are probing the murder of a Clarendon man who was gunned down in the resort town of Negril in the western parish on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Nickalda Smith, formerly of White Road, Denbigh, Clarendon.

Reports are that about 11:50 pm, Smith was standing along Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril when he was pounced upon and shot by one of two men who rode up on a motorcycle.

The two men made their escape by speeding away on the motorbike.

Upon the arrival of the police who were summoned, Smith was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for the killing.