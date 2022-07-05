Clarendon mass murder: Justice ministry defends JPS in prison but… | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Justice has described as “unfortunate” the viral video of four Justices of the Peace (JPs) conducting what they called a medical examination of mass murder accused, Rushane Barnett last Friday while declaring that visits to prisons and lock-ups by JPs is appropriate.

The Justice Ministry’s position was outlined in a statement hours after the Lay Magistrates’ Association that represents JPs, roasted the four, including medical doctor Andrei Cooke, for the way they conducted the visit.

“JPs have an obligation to perform voluntary community-based activities as the Custos may require which include, visits to prisons to ensure the rights of persons in custody are protected and their dignity respected in prisons/lock-ups,” the ministry said.

However, it said, “notice is taken with great concern of a video being circulated on social media in which four JPs, one being a medical doctor, were seen questioning the condition and health of the accused Rushane Barnett whilst the engagement was being videotaped”.

The ministry has assured that the matter will be fully investigated under the auspices of the relevant Custos Rotulorum, and if the investigation shows breaches of the Justices of the Peace Act (2018) and any JPs Code of Conduct, there will be consequences.

The ministry emphasised that checking on the wellbeing of accused/detained persons is an appropriate role and duty of specified JPs who form part of a visitation lock-up/prison committee established for JPs.

“Any engagement of activities, however, to include videotaping is most inappropriate, and should not be done. In addition, it is inappropriate for JPs to be present during a medical examination,” it added.

Barnett has been charged with last month’s gruesome murder of 31-year-old nursing student Kemesha Wright and her four children in New Road, Cocoa Piece in Clarendon. All five were found with their throats slashed and other injuries.

During the medical examination, Dr Cooke was heard telling Barnett that the JPS were there to protect his rights and to address any breach of those rights.

The development came after Barnett claimed in his first court appearance that he was being physically abused by police officers in the lock-up and that he was being denied medical attention.

However, he backtracked on the claims of physical abuse while talking to the JPs.

In its statement Monday, the Lay Magistrates Association stated that the actions of the JPs contradicted the tenets of the role of a JP and were not in accordance with the modus operandi in the execution of such duties.

The association also condemned the release of the video.

“We hope that this act of indiscretion was not an act of the Justice of the Peace,” the association said.

It added that “The release of this video into the public domain, whether intentional or otherwise, taints the impartiality of the role of the Justice of the Peace”.