Clarendon teen charged with ‘misbehaving’ uncle’s murder Loop Jamaica

Nineteen-year-old Christopher Walker, otherwise called ‘Ryan’ and ‘Time Boss’, of Mitchell Town main road in Clarendon, has been charged with murder following an incident in his community on Thursday, March 30.

Walker is charged with the murder of his uncle, 51-year-old Obrin Frazer, otherwise called ‘Borda’, a labourer of the same community.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 8:30 pm, Walker was at a bar when he was told that his uncle was in the area misbehaving.

It is alleged that Walker was trying to send Frazer home when an argument developed between them, and Frazer ended up being stabbed in the neck.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died while being treated.

Walker was subsequently arrested and later charged.

A court date is being finalised for him.