Clarendon teen sentenced to life for double murder, MoneyGram robbery | Loop Jamaica

Eighteen-year-old Micheal Black was sentenced to life imprisonment when he appeared before the Home Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Black — who the authorities said is affiliated with the Clarendon-based Bloods Gang — was charged for several crimes including the November 2020 double murder of Akeem Murray and Kamar Ramatar in Race Course, Clarendon and the JM$ 1.7 million robbery at the Lasco MoneyGram outlet in Chapelton, Clarendon on March 22, 2021.

The court imposed the following sentences to run concurrently:

Two counts of illegal possession of a firearm — nine years and eight months at hard labour and eight years and three months at hard labourTwo counts of murder — life imprisonment to serve a period of 20 years and three months before parole for each countThree counts of robbery with aggravation — 11 years at hard labour for count one, 11 years at hard labour for the second count and 11 years and nine months at hard labour for the third count.