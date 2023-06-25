Clarke says he told SSL fraud investigators that J’cans want answers Loop Jamaica

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, has indicated that he has reminded a team of investigators probing the multi-million dollar fraud at embattled investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), that Jamaicans want answers on the matter.

Still, the minister, while noting the eagerness from the public for the probe to be completed, said the investigations cannot be “compromised”, but must proceed efficiently.

Clarke has also revealed that a team of auditors from the United Kingdom-based Kroll Associates arrived in Jamaica last week as the fraud probe, which was first reported at SSL in January, continues.

The minister, while speaking during the 2023-2024 Budget Debate in March this year, said Kroll will bring leading technology to support the Financial Investigations Division (FID) in unravelling the 13-year fraud and “bringing (the) co-conspirators and accomplices to justice”.

In responding to questions on the SSL probe at Thursday’s ‘Let’s Connect’ virtual meeting with Jamaican Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, Clarke said the probe into allegations of fraud at SSL is complex.

He said he received a briefing from the FID on the investigations earlier on Thursday, but he did not provide specific details on what was disclosed to him.

“The investigative team continues to work assiduously,” he assured members of the Jamaican diaspora at the virtual meeting that was held on Zoom.

“I would have received an update on it (the SSL probe). I had persons in my office who provided me with an update as to where they are. It’s something that I am tracking,” Clarke insisted.

“I would have reported to them (the investigators), ‘Look, this time (it) has to be different. Jamaican people need to see that these kinds of crimes do not go unpunished’.

“… And I am representing you (the people) in those meetings by saying, ‘Jamaican people want answers,'” Clarke added.

The minister said local law enforcement personnel continue to receive assistance from various international partners as the fraud probe intensifies.

Former SSL wealth advisor, Jean-Ann Panton, is, so far, the only individual charged in the ongoing joint investigation by the FID and the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF’s) Fraud Squad into the fraudulent activities at SSL.

“Given the leads that were being pursued, the Financial Investigations Division (FID) had sought assistance from the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigations) and other international partners,” said Clarke.

Stocks and Securities Limited in St Andrew.

“That was the case, that is the case, that the FID is seeking assistance, or is receiving assistance from international partners, including the FBI,” the finance minister declared.

Continuing, he said: “In respect of where does the investigation lies now, we (the Government) have signed an agreement with Kroll Associates, and that team has been engaged by the Government of Jamaica, and they have been on this since their engagement.

“In fact, they’re in Jamaica this (last) week as part of their ongoing activities,” Clarke informed.

He took note of the eagerness from Jamaicans to have the investigations completed, but pointed to the examination of financial transactions dating as far as 2012.

“Remember that this is a fraud that purportedly goes back to 2012, and if you think about 2012, many of the things – technologically wise – we take for granted today, did not even exist in 2012,” Clarke indicated.

“… And having access to whatever data may exist at that point in time, and going through it, and parcelling hundreds of thousands of transactions, is a challenging exercise,” he said.

Moreover, Clarke underscored that the laws relating to the prosecution of fraud “are not as developed as in the United Kingdom and in the United States, that makes it easy to do.”

Added the minister: “The fact that our larceny act is so old, we have to depend on other means of… investigations leading to prosecutions.”

Aside from those issues, Clarke reiterated his understanding relative to the anxiousness of citizens, both in Jamaica and across the diaspora, to have the case resolved.

“While the investigations can’t be compromised in any way, we want it to proceed as efficiently as possible,” he stressed.

The sole accused relative to the SSL fraud, Panton, is charged with numerous breaches of the Larceny Act, the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), the Forgery Act, and the Cyber Crimes Act.

The ex-SSL employee has been denied bail a number of times, and was remanded in police custody earlier this month until December 6, with several documents relative to the case being still outstanding.

Panton, who has more than 20 years of experience, had reportedly confessed to taking money from clients’ accounts without their consent.

At least 30 investors, including sprint legend Usain Bolt, have been impacted, but up to February, the police had not indicated whether the retired sprinter had given a witness statement to them.

The police had also appealed to persons who were defrauded to come forward to provide statements.