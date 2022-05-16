Clarke says implementation of wage review nearing ‘finish line’ | Loop Jamaica

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, is appealing to civil servants to exercise “patience” and “calm” as the Government continues consultations ahead of its implementation of the public sector compensation review.

“The public sector has been through a long night and the day of reform finally approaches, but my fellow Jamaicans it is always darkest just before dawn. Let not the darkness of this brief pre-dawn period lead us to stumble as a society,” Clarke pleaded.

“Kicking our own can of milk over, even if unintended, will only delay the emergence of daylight, and even then, with spilt milk, daylight would not be sustained.

“Patience and orderly discourse, on the other hand, will allow a sustainable dawn to emerge,” he suggested.

The minister was speaking during a 10-minute address to the nation on Sunday night.

His comments came following a turbulent week for the Government, as workers from three public sector groups — the National Water Commission (NWC), National Housing Trust (NHT), and the island’s air traffic controllers — walked off the job in protest of issues relating to their compensation and other work-related issues.

A major strike by the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) was also averted following discussions with Clarke and other technocrats at the Finance Ministry on Friday.

On Sunday, Clarke outlined that Jamaica’s economic output was way ahead of other countries in the Caribbean as companies are expanding, and the construction industry continues to boom with the building of new hotels and warehouses.

However, he said, “this much-needed economic recovery” can be “interrupted and reversed” if services are disrupted by further industrial action, which can also lead to a fall in the Government’s revenue, for example.

In stressing that no public servant will be made worse off following the Government’s public sector compensation review, Clarke urged employees not to carry out their own calculations from what they have been seeing or hearing through other mediums.

“It is certainly possible that, in some instances, you are receiving partial and incomplete information out of context. I humbly ask that you avoid conclusions at this point,” he urged.

Clarke said that there is currently a consultative process underway, and following its completion, “things will be much clearer once these consultations with your unions or bargaining units are completed”.

The Finance Minister disclosed that the restructuring of public sector compensation is “complex”, as it features “110,000 public sector employees organised into 47 central government bargaining units and 140 public bodies.

“… There has to be an established process as we drive towards implementation,” the minister insisted.

He said:

The process is that for those who work in central government — civil servants, police, teachers, nurses, doctors, dentists, other health care workers, correctional officers, firefighters, et cetera — we have been engaged in consultations with your unions and bargaining group representatives.

The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has already met with 45 out of the 47 central government bargaining groups and unions.

You will have the opportunity to provide feedback, which will be considered in the second round of consultations, which will shortly begin.

He said that there will be an established mechanism where concerns, misconceptions or misunderstandings can be addressed.

“Please take us at our word that no public sector employee will be worse off,” he maintained.

The minister noted that some individuals have responded to that assurance with calculations, some of which, he said, are valid or invalid, and “supposedly demonstrate a decline in net pay as a supposed refutation of this assurance.

“This is misplaced,” Clarke said in response to such assertions.

He elaborated that “the assurance is not a statement that contends that everyone is better off with the proposals on the table.

“We are aware that in any set of proposals designed to cover 110,000 public sector employees, there could be cases where the proposed changes lead to less net pay.

“What the assurance instead means, however, is that wherever through reasoned, objective and data-driven feedback it can be proven that someone would, indeed, be worse off, we will work to find a fix,” assured Clarke.

For public sector employees assigned to public bodies whose managers and representatives are yet to say definitively when their consultations will begin, Clarke pleaded for understanding.

“For those pubic bodies, such as the National Water Commission, the National Irrigation Commission, the Broadcasting Commission, Civil Aviation Authority, PICA, Petrojam, among others, where the agitation for reclassification exercise predates the commencement of this all-of-Government compensation restructuring reform, it is particularly worrisome for you that from your perspective, now that the compensation restructuring is here, you now seem to be at the back of the cue.

“The irony for you is too much to absorb. I understand that, too,” he shared.

However, given the scope and complexity of the compensation review, Clarke said the Finance Ministry had decided to conclude with central government compensation review first before engaging with public bodies.

“Given current timelines, we anticipate that engagement with public bodies will occur within the next six months, similar to the timeline provided to the NWC,” he stated.

Though that timeline may seem far away, Clarke asked those employees to consider that “such a comprehensive reform with respect to public sector compensation has no precedence in Jamaica

“It has never happened before,” he emphasised, adding that the Government has been ambitious in looking after all employees’ interests.

“We, therefore, ask for patience. We need the same patience that allowed for the hard-working team to complete four years of work setting up the policy framework for this reform, engaging the public sector about its key elements, procuring and engaging the services of multinational consultants, and analysing data on 110,000 jobs…” he indicated.

Citing the example of a marathon, the finance minister said the Government had entered the stadium and was now on the home stretch in full visibility of the finish line regarding the compensation review.

“As close as we are, we cannot now afford to collapse on the track. Instead, fuelled by that same patience, together we can make it across the finish line,” he declared.

In the meantime, Clarke said his ministry is now engaged in strengthening its partnership with the trade unions and bargaining units.

He promised that further consultations will be “inclusive” and all views will be considered at the negotiating table.

The minister closed his address by promising to provide further updates on the consultations as they continue.