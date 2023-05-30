Clarke tables First Supplementary Estimates for 2023/24 Loop Jamaica

Clarke tables First Supplementary Estimates for 2023/24
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
… to account for new ministries

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke (File photo)

The First Supplementary Estimates for the 2023/24 fiscal year were tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday by the Minister of Finance and Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke.

The estimates will not add any money to the national budget, which stands at a little more than $1 trillion, but will instead take into account the reorganisation of the Government by the creation of two new ministries following last week’s reshuffling of the Cabinet by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has been replaced by the Ministry of Agriculture, and Mining and the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology has been replaced by the Ministry of Science, Energy and Transportation.

“These Supplementary Estimates merely reorganised the allocation of resources to these new ministries in alignment with the subject areas that these ministries have responsibility for. It does not involve any additional expenditure or any change in any of the total numbers, it is simply facilitating the operation of these new ministries,” Clarke explained.

The Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee will examine the estimates beginning at noon on Wednesday and Clarke said he expects that the matter will be concluded quickly.

