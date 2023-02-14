Clarke to table 2023/24 budget today Loop Jamaica

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke will today table the Estimates of Expenditure for the 2023/24 fiscal year in the House of Representatives, and financial analyst Dennis Chung is anticipating that for an eight straight fiscal year, there will be no new taxes in the budget.

And, with the budget for fiscal year 2022/23 which ends on March 31 ballooning to $998.2 billion after Clarke tabled the Third Supplementary Estimates on January 31, Chung is also anticipating that the budget will reach the trillion-dollar mark for the first time.

Financial Analyst Dennis Chung

“I think we’ll hit it [the trillion-dollar mark], but it might not be anything in real terms though,” Chung told Loop News on Monday.

“I don’t think we will have any new taxes coming into the system, but what I would love to see, based on the budget, is an emphasis on things like national security and education; we need to get some spending going there because those are the things that we need to fix going into the future,” Chung said.

Clarke will tell the nation how the national budget will be financed on March 7 when he opens the Budget Debate.

In terms of national security, Chung said more could be spent on the related infrastructure and on bolstering the intelligence capabilities of the security forces.

“We would really love to hear something also about the whole matter of how we’re going to fund things like the public transportation system, which I think is critical and also in terms of the road network,” said Chung.

He added: “I think those are the most critical things for us to address and I would love to see how we’re going to allocate funding and also deal with the matter of the ongoing salary negotiations with public sector workers. It’s going to be interesting to see how that one plays out, but I think those are the main things”.

Continuing, Chung, a chartered accountant by training, reiterated that “I don’t think we’re going to have more taxes, rather I think what we will have is an emphasis on legislation and enforcement going forward and on how we are going to deal with the economics of the country with the United States and the UK (United Kingdom) raising interest rates with the possibility that the world could go into recession based on that. We’re already seeing a slowing down happening in the US, but I think that we can take steps to prevent too much of that impacting us”.

“I think those are the major things that are going to come out tomorrow (Tuesday),” Chung added.

On the matter of legislation and enforcement, he said it is possible that the amount allocated for revenue from traffic fines will likely be increased with the new Road Traffic Act (RTA) taking effect on February 1.

“It will be interesting to see what they think is going to come out of that in terms of the money for traffic breaches”.

Of note is that in 2022 the police issued a record 720,000 traffic tickets. The fines in the new RTA have been increased significantly.

Meanwhile, Chung wondered whether the Government will focus on renewable energy and whether it will be reflected in the budget “because energy prices are still a problem”.

“Overall, I don’t think there will be any real surprises. I think the Government has been setting an agenda in terms of where the focus areas are and it’s not like previous years where you wait with bated breath to see how much more the taxes are going to be increased by,” he remarked.

After the budget is tabled today, it will then go to the Auditor General for review for two weeks.

The Standing Finance Committee of the Parliament, which is made up of all 63 members of Parliament will then meet on March 1 and 2 to examine the budget with the opening of the Budget Debate to follow on March 7.