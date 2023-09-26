Clarke to table Third Supplementary Estimates for fiscal year 2023/24 Loop Jamaica

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke will today table the Third Supplementary Estimates for the 2023/24 fiscal year.

Immediately after the tabling, the estimates will be referred to the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee of the Parliament for deliberation and consideration.

In May, Clarke tabled the First Supplementary Estimates for the fiscal year. Those estimates took into account the creation of two new ministries following a Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Andrew Holness a week earlier.

Following the reshuffle, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries was replaced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Mining while the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology was replaced by the Ministry of Science, Energy Telecommunications and Transport. No money was added to the budget then.

The second Supplementary Estimates which were tabled by Clarke in July were largely tied to the Government’s Compensation Review Programme. Those estimates provided for an overall increase of $14.5 billion in the FY 2023/24 expenditure estimates.

Of the increased amount, $8.9 billion was set aside for the public sector compensation exercise in several entities: $1.5 billion to municipal corporations, $1.7 billion to the National Water Commission, $750 million to the Urban Development Corporation, $445 million to the JUTC and Montego Bay Metro.