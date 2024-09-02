Classes amid repair works at some Trelawny schools on Monday

Despite the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl on July 3, most schools in Trelawny welcomed back students on Monday, with some of the institutions having classes and construction going on simultaneously.

Among the schools still under construction is Falmouth All Age, where repair work is under way, especially to the roof of one of the two blocks which were significantly impacted during the passage of the Category 4 storm.

Classes were facilitated on one of the affected blocks for all the students, except those in grade one, who were housed at the Trelawny Parish Library.

Contingency plans were also in place at other schools in the parish where repairs are ongoing.

Repairs are also ongoing at Unity Primary, Refuge Primary, Clark’s Town Primary, Waldensia Primary, Westwood High, and William Knibb Memorial High School.

“While most schools are ready to welcome students back, a few remain under construction, particularly regarding roof repairs. To ensure the safety of students and staff, these schools will implement alternative learning modalities until the repairs are complete,” stated Regional Director at the Ministry of Education and Youth Region III, Karlene Segree.