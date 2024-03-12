Classes suspended at two Westmoreland schools in wake of shootings Loop Jamaica

Classes at two educational institutions in Grange Hill, Westmoreland, were dismissed early Tuesday in the wake of reported shootings in the area.

The shootings triggered fear among parents concerned about the safety of their children attending Grange Hill Primary and Grange Hill High schools.

Two motor cars were shot up by rampaging gunmen travelling on motorcycles in a section of Grange Hill on Tuesday morning.

Parents and guardians hurried to to the primary school to pick up their children after the shooting on Tuesday morning. Out of caution, Grange Hill High School also called off classes for the day.

Marked police vehicles seen in Grange Hill, Westmoreland on Tuesday.

Five people have been shot and killed in separate incidents in Grange Hill since Saturday, as violence, said to be sparked by two rival factions, intensifies.

The police are maintaining a strong presence in the area.