Classified Documents Found In Joe Biden’s Home Garage – St. Lucia Times

President Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home contained a second set of sensitive documents from his time serving as vice president.

According to Mr. Biden, the papers were kept in his closed garage along with his Corvette.

The first batch of files were discovered at the Penn Biden Center in November.

The U.S. attorney in Chicago has been given the task of reviewing the information obtained at the Penn Biden Center.

Mr. Biden’s special counsel, Richard Sauber, said the President is fully cooperating with the Department of Justice to ensure the files are stored properly by the US National Archives.

The matter has become a source of embarrassment amid an ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump’s own alleged mishandling of classified files.

