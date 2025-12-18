Leptospirosis related deaths increase to 7 BITU expresses deep concern about JPS' proposal to defer third-year wage increase for management team St. Ann Chamber of Commerce calls for swift prosecution of those responsible for vandalism of JPS wires in Richmond Chinese hospital ship Silk Road Ark now in St James and providing medical services to Jamaicans Health Ministry provides psychosocial support to over 3400 citizens, following Hurricane Melissa CASE to seek assistance from gov't to improve campus security
Local News

Climate Change Minister Matthew Samuda says Jamaica will be transparent in UN Loss and Damage Fund Submission

18 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News.
Promote your business with NAN

Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change Matthew Samuda says Jamaica will be transparent with the public, as it prepares to submit projects to the United Nations’ newly operationalised Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD). 

The fund is a UN backed climate finance mechanism designed to help developing countries respond to unavoidable climate related losses. 

Speaking at a climate change forum yesterday, Samuda said Jamaica will act firmly in defence of its national and regional interests.

The minister welcomed the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund, describing it as a critical mechanism for small island developing states like Jamaica that are already facing the impacts of climate change

He noted that recent extreme weather events, including  hurricane Melissa, have underscored the need for fundamental changes in how Jamaica builds infrastructure and consumes resources.

Support us

Related News

05 December 2025

Chinese hospital ship Silk Road Ark now in St James and providing medical services to Jama...

08 December 2025

Gov't and JPS sign agreement for US$150M loan

18 December 2025

Gov't commences road patching works in Kingston under the Go Road Rehabilitation Programme

09 December 2025

Thousands of FLOW customers in the Corporate Area without service following cable vandalism