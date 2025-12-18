Climate Change Minister Matthew Samuda says Jamaica will be transparent in UN Loss and Damage Fund Submission





Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change Matthew Samuda says Jamaica will be transparent with the public, as it prepares to submit projects to the United Nations’ newly operationalised Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD).

The fund is a UN backed climate finance mechanism designed to help developing countries respond to unavoidable climate related losses.

Speaking at a climate change forum yesterday, Samuda said Jamaica will act firmly in defence of its national and regional interests.

The minister welcomed the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund, describing it as a critical mechanism for small island developing states like Jamaica that are already facing the impacts of climate change

He noted that recent extreme weather events, including hurricane Melissa, have underscored the need for fundamental changes in how Jamaica builds infrastructure and consumes resources.