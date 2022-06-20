CLINGING TO HOPE: Search for popular businessman enters third day | Loop Jamaica

The search to locate a popular business owner in Hellshire, St Catherine entered its third day on Monday, with family and friends of 71-year-old Nehemiah Thompson calling for support from the police and other local authorities.

Relatives said they have been left disappointed over the fact that they reported the matter and are yet to see police providing any form of assistance.

“We searched a large section of Hellshire on Sunday and are planning to continue today,” said a relative who believes that help from the Canine Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force could boost their efforts tremendously.

There are also reports that more business operators from Hellshire Beach and surrounding areas are expected to join in the efforts on Monday.

Reports are that Thompson went on one of his regular trips in the hilly sections of Hellshire Heights to collect firewood and has since failed to return.