Clippers lose Westbrook to broken hand in blowout victory over Wizards Loop Jamaica

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden scored 21 of his 28 points in the second quarter and Los Angeles beat the Washington Wizards 140-115 in the NBA on Friday night in a game marred by the loss of Clippers guard Russell Westbrook to a fractured left hand.

Westbrook, who had six points and one assist in 10 minutes off the bench, appeared to sustain the injury trying to poke the ball away from Jordan Poole with 10:01 left in the second quarter. Westbrook left with 8:10 remaining in the quarter.

Kawhi Leonard added 27 points and Paul George had 22 in his return after missing two games because of a knee injury.

Kyle Kuzma had 32 points in Washington’s 14th straight loss. The Wizards lost to the Lakers in overtime Thursday night.

CELTICS 138, MAVERICKS 110

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum made five 3-pointers and scored 32 points and Boston Celtics overcame Luka Doncic’s second straight triple-double to beat the Dallas Mavericks and extend their season-best winning streak to 10 games.

Jaylen Brown added 25 points and seven rebounds and the Celtics made 21 3s in their second victory of the season over Dallas. They lead the NBA at 47-12.

Doncic had his 12th triple-double of the season with 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Kyrie Irving scored 19 points but shot just 9 of 23 from the field.

Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points for Boston.

KINGS 124, TIMBERWOLVES 120, OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Malik Monk scored 35 of his 39 points in the second half and overtime and the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota’s leading scorer, had 11 points in the first half but did not play after halftime due to personal reasons, according to team officials.

Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists before fouling out in overtime. King star De’Aaron Fox missed his second straight game because of a left knee contusion.

Jaden McDaniels led Minnesota with 26 points.

BUCKS 113, BULLS 97

CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated with 46 points and 16 rebounds and Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls for their fifth straight victory.

The Bucks led by 14 at halftime and went on a 17-0 run after Chicago pulled within eight early in the fourth. Milwaukee are 8-7 since Doc Rivers took over as coach for the fired Adrian Griffin.

Damian Lillard scored 16 points. Patrick Beverley added 14 points to help the Bucks beat the Bulls for the third time in four games this season.

Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan became the 35th player in NBA history with 23,000 points. The six-time All-Star scored 12 points — all but two in the second half.

PELICANS 129, PACERS 102

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 19 of his 34 points in the New Orleans Pelicans’ franchise record-tying 48-point first quarter and the Pelicans beat Indiana to split a home-and-home set.

Coming off a 123-114 loss in Indianapolis on Wednesday night, the Pelicans were 20 of 22 from the field in the first quarter in racing to a 48-26 lead.

The 90.9% shooting was the highest field-goal percentage by any team in a quarter this season and the highest percentage in a first quarter by any team since Dallas shot 94% in a 2014 game against Utah.

Trey Murphy III added 28 points, hitting 6 of 12 3-pointers.

The Pelicans neutralized Tyrese Haliburton, holding the All-Star guard scoreless for the first time since November 2021. Isaiah Jackson and Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 13 points each.

WARRIORS 120, RAPTORS 105

TORONTO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 25 points, Jonathan Kuminga had 24 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors for their eighth straight road victory.

After beating the Knicks 110-99 in New York on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors had to switch planes before enduring a long wait on the tarmac, finally arriving at their Toronto hotel shortly after 7 am Friday.

The Warriors have won three in a row overall and 13 of 15.

RJ Barrett scored 23 points for Toronto. All-Star Scottie Barnes injured his left hand late in the first half and did not return.

CAVALIERS 110, PISTONS 100

DETROIT (AP) — Darius Garland hit eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points, Evan Mobley had 22 points and 17 rebounds and the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Detroit Pistons.

Playing without Donovan Mitchell (knee soreness) and Caris LeVert (elbow), Cleveland led 77-52 in the third quarter, but only scored 19 fourth-quarter points, allowing the Pistons to get as close as 107-100. The Cavaliers improved to 39-20.

Garland was 8 of 12 from 3-point range and 1 of 9 on 2-pointers.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 21 points and 10 assists, and Isaiah Stewart had 16 points and nine rebounds. Detroit have lost seven of eight to fall to 9-50.

76ERS 121, HORNETS 114

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, Tobias Harris had 31 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets.

The 76ers won for only the second time in six games but remain in the hunt for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference as they try and stay afloat in the standings until the hopeful return of last season’s MVP Joel Embiid. They are 8-17 this season without Embiid and 5-8 since he went down in a Jan. 30 game and eventually needed knee surgery. The 76ers have said there is no timetable for his return.

Miles Bridges had 27 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte.

TRAIL BLAZERS 122, GRIZZLIES 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dalano Banton scored a season-high 19 points, Jabari Walker also had 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies to snap a nine-game losing streak.

Duop Reath added 18 points for the Trail Blazers in the first of two straight games between the teams in Memphis. They also will play on Saturday night.

Jake LaRavia led Memphis with a career-high 21 points. The Grizzlies have lost three in a row and 12 of 14.