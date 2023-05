The St Andrew South Police seized one Glock 19 pistol from a vehicle on Verma Road, Kingston 11 on Monday, May 15.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that at about 11:50 pm, lawmen were on patrol in the area when they heard explosions and went to enquire. Upon their arrival, a group of men were seen running in separate directions.

A Toyota Wish motorcar that was seen in the vicinity was searched and the firearm was found.

The vehicle was subsequently seized pending further investigations.