Clops search for ‘prankster’ who issued bomb threat Loop Jamaica

Police say they are still searching for a man believed to be behind a bomb threat prank that took place in Ocho Rios, St. Ann on Sunday.

Police said the incident led to significant disruptions in commercial activities and placed undue stress on the citizens of our community.

“We understand that a certain individual has claimed responsibility for this threat via the social media platform TikTok, presenting it as a “prank.” We would like to publicly request this individual to immediately present himself at the nearest police station. We assure him that our intention is to engage in a conversation regarding today’s incident and ascertain his involvement,” the police said in a release.

Checks made up to Monday revealed that the prankster still had not turned himself into the police.

Since the incident, one man posted a video claiming he was responsible for the prank and that he was an entertainer who had used the situation to gain attention.

We urge the individual involved and all members of the public to comprehend the gravity of such actions. The JCF has discussed the issue of social media pranks in the past, and we continue to take a firm stance against such practices. These so-called pranks are not harmless – they have considerable implications on public order, economic activities, and social harmony.

As evidenced by the incident, they can disrupt lives, affect livelihoods, and incite unnecessary fear and confusion among the populace.

The JCF is committed to maintaining public safety and order, and we will take all necessary actions to ensure that those who disrupt this order are held accountable. Making a bomb threat, even as a prank, is a serious matter, and it will be treated as such.

We therefore strongly urge everyone to refrain from engaging in these types of disruptive behaviours, whether online or offline. Let us all strive to create a peaceful and secure environment in our beloved Jamaica, where we respect each other’s rights and live in harmony.