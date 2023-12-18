Close monitoring of meat sellers in St Catherine over holiday period Loop Jamaica

As residents in St Catherine prepare to purchase meats for the Christmas season, the parish’s public health department is assuring that it will be stepping up its efforts to monitor meat markets and shops over the busy period.

This is being done to ensure that meats are properly stamped before being made available for purchase by the general public.

The overall disclosures were made by Deputy Public Health Inspector for St Catherine, Melva Carter, as she addressed last Thursday’s monthly meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation.

As part of the increased surveillance efforts, Carter said the public health department would be “scrutinising the meat markets and general groups” that supply meats for public consumption.

“We have started the process at the markets in the parish, and we will be continuing in this vein,” she stated.

Carter also indicated that public health inspectors are being aided in their efforts by collaboration with the security forces.