Close to $1 billion in traffic tickets issued by cops in 2021 | Loop Jamaica

Close to $1 billion in traffic tickets were issued to delinquent motorists by the police last year according to the 2021 edition of the Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ).

According to the survey, a total of 476,879 traffic tickets were issued in 2021; an increase of 18.0 per cent when compared to 2020. Traffic fines totalled more than $968.0 million.

The main offences for which motorists were ticketed were: not wearing a seatbelt which accounted for 27.4 per cent of all tickets issued. This was followed by excessive speeding which accounted for 10.7 per cent of the issued tickets.

The Government’s coffers got a healthy boost during the year as at December 31 some 48.0 per cent of the tickets, with fines of $456.9 million, had been paid at Tax Administration Jamaica. Another 4.3 per cent valued at $54.9 million, was settled in court and 39.7 per cent valued at $381.0 million, was before the court while the balance was still outstanding.