Close to 20 spent shells found at scene of Harbour View double murder Loop Jamaica

Police say they have stepped up their search for criminals who shot and killed two men in Bayshore Park in Harbour View, St Andrew on Sunday.

Police said close to 20 spent shells were found at the scenes where the attacks took place.

The victims of the attack have been identified as 33-year-old Anthony Blake, otherwise called ‘Nick’, a resident of the Texaco community, and 19-year-old Kevaun Fowler who was popularly called Timmy.

Reports are that at about 12:30 pm, on Sunday, residents heard gunfire in the Texaco community, near the cement company.

Shortly afterward, Blake was seen running from gunmen along Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard. He was shot several times by the armed thugs who then fled the area.

The body of the second victim was later found with bullet wounds in bushes in the Texaco community.

The police have not yet disclosed a motive for the double murder.