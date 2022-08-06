Close to $20m worth of ganja seized in St Elizabeth raid Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Division seized approximately 2,500 pounds of compressed ganja during an early morning operation in Bethany District, St Elizabeth on Friday, August 05.

Reports are that at about 6:00 a.m., members of the team were executing targeted raids across the parish. While at the mentioned location, during a search it was found that this stash house had in the storage of several bags and packages of compressed ganja which was evidently prepared for the export market.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of 3,000,000 USD. No one was arrested in relation to this seizure. Investigations continue.