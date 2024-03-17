CMC partners with others to clean up May Pen town centre on Sunday Loop Jamaica

The Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC) has designated Sunday as the day that it will spearhead a clean-up exercise in the parish capital of May Pen, with special focus being placed on the town centre.

The disclosure was made by CMC’s Chairman and Mayor of May Pen, Joel Williams, while addressing Thursday’s monthly meeting of the parish’s municipal corporation.

It was the first official meeting of the local authority following the February 26 local polls.

Williams said the clean-up initiative for May Pen town centre is aimed at enhancing the visual appearance of the area.

“May Pen deserves to shine, and together we will reclaim the beauty that defines us, and a public space that will reflect the pride we have in our communities,” he declared.

The CMC will be partnering with various stakeholders, including the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), the Jamaica Public Service (JPS), as well as the Seventh-Day Adventist Church community’s Operation Save a Youth (OSAY), to carry out the clean-up exercise in May Pen.

“We are committed to enhancing the aesthetics of May Pen. Our town is not just a place we live, it is a reflection of our identity, a visual masterpiece, and a testament to our collective decision to progress and prosperity,” said Williams.

He said the CMC and its partners are also committed to transforming the May Pen Market into a more customer-friendly space with improved infrastructure to enhance the services there.

“We will ensure a positive experience for both vendors and shoppers,” Williams stated.