CMO, Heads Of Primary Care Departments Hold Implementation Meeting – St. Lucia Times

Heads of Public Health Primary Care Departments of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, met for their first face –to- face meeting for 2023, on Monday, January 16.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, who chaired the meeting described it as ‘an implementation meeting.’

More from Julita Peter.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

