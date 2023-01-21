CMO, Heads Of Primary Care Departments Hold Implementation Meeting – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –
Heads of Public Health Primary Care Departments of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, met for their first face –to- face meeting for 2023, on Monday, January 16.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, who chaired the meeting described it as ‘an implementation meeting.’
More from Julita Peter.
– Advertisement –
SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs
– Advertisement –
Please note that comments are being moderated. When commenting, please remember: 1) be respectful of all, 2) don’t make accusations or post anything that is unverified, 3) don’t include foul language, 4) limit links, 5) use words not volume, 6) don’t add promotional content. Comments that do not meet the above criteria or adhere to our “Commenting Policy” will not be published.