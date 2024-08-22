CMO: One Mpox case in Jamaica could be declared an outbreak

If a single case of the more virulent clade 1b strain of the Mpox virus is detected in Jamaica, it would be considered an outbreak.

That’s according to the country’s Chief Medical Officer, Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie. She made the comment Thursday morning during a virtual news conference hosted by the Ministry of Health & Wellness to provide an update on the virus which has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The new strain of Mpox which was first detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this year, has infected approximately 20,000 people on the African continent, the vast majority of those are in the DRC. Nearly 600 deaths have been attributed to the latest outbreak with more than 500 of those occurring in the DRC, the epicentre of the latest outbreak.

Bisasor-McKenzie said clade 1, the Central African strain of the virus is the more virulent, with a case fatality rate of about 10 per cent, while clade 2, the West African strain, has a fatality rate of about one per cent.

The last time Mpox was detected in Jamaica was in March 2023 and that was the clade 2 strain.

“Our last case of Mpox was in March 2023, so at this time, if we should have any case of clade 1b, it would be a new entry into Jamaica as we have not previously had clade 1b. What has been circulating in the Americas has been clade 2 and so this would be considered an outbreak,” Bisasor-McKenzie remarked.

She explained that Mpox is a class one, notifiable disease, meaning health care workers are required to report cases immediately on suspicion, to the parish health department, and to the national surveillance unit.

By way of prevention, Bisasor-McKenzie said Jamaicans should practice safe sex by using a condom and or sticking to one partner since Mpox has been known to have been transmitted via sexual contact in previous outbreaks, including the last major outbreak.

Additionally, the CMO is encouraging physical distancing, the wearing of masks for persons who are in close contact with each other, and where persons may be coughing or sneezing. This is in addition to frequent hand washing and hand sanitization.

Importantly, persons are encouraged to seek medical attention if they develop a fever or rash after any international travel, or where they may have had close contact with travellers within the preceding three weeks.

“Health care workers are to have a heightened sense of awareness…and must report suspected cases to the parish health department,” the CMO emphasised.