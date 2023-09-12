Co-world champions headline Prefontaine Classic pole vault field Loop Jamaica

The opening day of the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, which serves as this year’s Wanda Diamond League Final in Eugene, Oregon, is set to see high-flying action.

One of the highlights of the day will be the women’s pole vault which features co-world champions Katie Moonand Nina Kennedy. They will be joined by 2016 Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morristo headline the event.

For the first time in event history, two athletes shared the women’s pole vault gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary last month.

Both the United States’ Moon and Australia’s Kennedy jumped 4.90m but neither cleared the next height of 4.95m, resulting in their decision to share the gold.

One week following the World Athletics Championships, Moon and Kennedy went head-to-head at the Z?rich Diamond League meeting, where Kennedy jumped a world-leading 4.91m to take home the Weltklasse Z?rich title.

With another rematch set for Saturday, Kennedy looks to defend her 2022 Diamond League Final title while Moon seeks her first-ever Diamond League Final trophy.

Olympic silver medallist Morris looks to challenge the field favourites to pick up her second-ever Diamond League Final title.

Morris finished second behind Moon at the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field, jumping 4.61m. Last week, Morris jumped a season-best 4.80m at the Gal? dei Castelli event in Bellinzona, Switzerland. “I’ve rediscovered the beast within,” said Morris via her Instagram.

The complete Prefontaine Classic women’s pole vault field with the athletes’ season-best marks is as follows:

(1) Nina Kennedy (AUS), 4.91m(2) Katie Moon (USA), 4.90m(3) Sandi Morris (USA), 4.80m(4) Wilma Murto (FIN), 4.80m(5) Tina ?utej (SVN), 4.80m(6) Roberta Bruni (ITA), 4.61m

Saturday’s session begins at 11:30 am.