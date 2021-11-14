Coach Craig Butler: I’m confident Mona High will win the Manning Cup | Loop Jamaica

Mona High head coach Craig Butler says the St Andrew-based school will win the 2021/22 ISSA Digicel Manning Cup football competition.

Butler’s words came minutes after Mona High lost 2-0 to Kingston College on matchday two of the new season on Saturday at the Stadium East field.

Butler, who is Leon Bailey’s adopted father and manager, said that “we played a transitional game that we recognize and play to the strengths of what Jamaica should do which is to play to the speed and the technique and we quickly got the ball to our wingers and strikers.”

Video recorded and edited by Marlon Reid.