Cocaine seizue in Hanover two Hungarians arrested

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cocaine seizue in Hanover two Hungarians arrested
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Back to school worry: Over 200 schools still out of electricity

Tiktoker charged with murder following incident in Westmoreland

MOHW meets with technical team on Mpox surveillance in Ja

Cocaine seizure at Sangster International Airport; Hungarians arrested

Vaz says Beryl’s impact on ‘light’ bills should have been only 6%

Farmer among two charged with Clarendon mass killings

‘Money dispute among gangsters behind Point Hill wake shooting’

Grace to unite Jamaicans for a day of fun, at inaugural food festival

The price of gold is at a record high. Here’s why

Bike rider perishes after reportedly overtaking line of traffic

Thursday Aug 22

31°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

Detectives assigned to the Firearms and Narcotics Investigations Division (FNID), arrested two Hungarians during an operation at the angster International Airport Montego Bay, St James on Wednesday, August 14.

Reports are that about 11:45 am, lawmSen conducted an operation at the airport— during routine checks, the two Hungarians were seen in the process of boarding a flight that was destined for Manchester, England.

Their suitcases which contained false compartments were checked and found with packages of cocaine.

Subsequently to the investigation, the men were taken to hospital and a total of 53 pellets of cocaine were expelled from their bodies. The illicit weighed approximately 2.73 kilograms.

Charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and taking steps to export cocaine are Istavan Ozi and Andras Raffael, both car salesmen from Hungary.

The men are scheduled to appear in the St. James parish court on Friday, August 23.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Protect children from human traffickers – Police

Sport

Lord’s to host first women’s Test match in 2026

Jamaica News

Minister Williams: No flood of overseas teachers in education sector

More From

Jamaica News

‘Money dispute among gangsters behind Point Hill wake shooting’

Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, has given some background to the mass shooting in Point Hill, St Catherine early on Wednesday morning at the wake for recording a

Entertainment

Popcaan 1st dancehall star to sell out Crystal Palace Bowl in London

See also

In a historic and electrifying event produced by Live Nation, international dancehall superstar Popcaan made history as the first dancehall artiste to sell out the iconic Crystal Palace Bowl in London

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Horrific Clarendon massacre, 5.3 quake terrified nation

This week’s featured developments as Newsmakers of the Week are last Sunday’s cold-bloodied massacre of eight persons and wounding of nine others in Cherry Tree Lane, Four Paths, Clarendon, and Friday

World News

A double dose of Obama firepower, a doting spouse and a dance party

Takeaways from Day 2 of the DNC

Jamaica News

JPS to present proposal on Friday to address billing concerns – Vaz

Energy Minister Daryl Vaz has said Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is to provide a proposal to the Government by Friday aimed at addressing public concerns regarding the significant increases in

Jamaica News

Patmore wants to face Dalrymple-Philibert in next general election

Says he wants to give her a ‘beaten’ at the polls

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols