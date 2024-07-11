Coconut farmers urged to report losses after Hurricane Beryl

The Coconut Industry Board (CIB) is urging registered farmers to reach out to advisory officers within their region to report damage to farms, caused by Hurricane Beryl.

General Manager of the Board, Shaun Cameron, said that with telecommunications down and persons without power across sections of the country, farmers should reach out where they can with information.

Cameron said that currently, the focus is on proper damage assessment, which is crucial to effectively plan recovery efforts for the sector.

“We are asking all the registered coconut farmers to reach out to their advisory officers in their region and provide them with any possible information based on damage done to their farms. They should provide the number of trees, the size of their farm and the location, as soon as possible,” he said.

As to damage across the island, preliminary figures, as of July 9, Cameron said the damage is still being assessed.

“We haven’t gotten the official numbers yet. My team members are still assessing the damage, but based on preliminary information, we are estimating five to 10 per cent damage, so far,” he said.

Currently, the board has mobilised its staff, with the main priority of going parish by parish in coconut-producing areas to gather data.