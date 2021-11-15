Cohen: No NCB dividends this quarter, but prospects more promising | Loop Jamaica

NCB Financial Group (NCBFG) Deputy CEO Dennis Cohen says the prospect of shareholders receiving a dividend payment in the coming quarters “looks a lot more promising”.

NCBFG, which has paid out dividends within the range of $1.2 billion and $2.4 billion at pre-COVID levels, has opted not to declare and distribute dividends this quarter.

“I certainly empathise with shareholders, [as] there are certainly groups of shareholders who look forward to and probably depend on dividends,” Cohen told shareholders at the NCBFG’s investor briefing last Friday.

Cohen, who also serves as NCBGF’s chief financial officer, said when making decisions on dividend payment, the company looked at the profits made over the period.

NCBFG reported a consolidated net profit of $20 billion for the financial year ending September 2021, a decline of 25 per cent of $6.8 billion from the prior year.

Cohen said that “given the challenges, the consensus has been that the best long-term interest… and what’s best for the institution, is reinvesting.”

Notwithstanding the challenges, Cohen said the NCBFG has seen significant improvements as the pandemic wanes in some locations and the vaccinations rate improve across the region.

“What I will say is that the prospect for a dividend payment going forward is a lot more promising than it looked a quarter or two before. So I am a lot more optimistic for the [upcoming] quarters. But let us wait and see,” Cohen said.

NCBFG’s profit decline came as the company saw a 25 per cent reduction in its insurance segment because of reduced activities due to COVID-19 restrictions in Trinidad and Tobago during the financial year.

Earnings for the year dipped despite an improvement in banking and investment activities which increased by $21.8 billion over the prior year.

Operating expenses totalled $94.9 billion, an increase of $13.3 billion or 16 per cent over the prior year, as NCBFG made significant investments to transform its business into a more digitally enabled operation during the year.

Commenting on the year, NCBFG Group CEO Patrick Hylton said: “What we have experienced together over these past seven quarters will have changed and redefined all of us in some way. And, as I have navigated this path personally and as a leader, I have resolved that a good crisis should not be wasted and that we must strive to emerge from this better, stronger and wiser.”

To this end, Hylton said NCBFG’s purpose is to empower people, unlock dreams and build communities by creating a world-class Caribbean financial ecosystem by 2024.

“We will be just two years out from wrapping up our current strategic period, and this past year has set us in good stead to attain and sustain our strategic pillars,” he said.

These pillars, Hylton said, are strong financial performance, delighted customers, inspired people and culture, and digital to the core.