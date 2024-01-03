Colombia’s Barranquilla removed as host of 2027 Pan American Games Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde clears the last hurdle to win the gold medal in the men’s 400-metre hurdles final at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File).

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Colombian city of Barranquilla was stripped on Wednesday of its rights to host the next edition of the Pan American Games in 2027.

Panam Sports, the executive body that organises the largest multi-sports event in the Americas, said in a statement it made the decision after the city failed once more to comply with its contractual obligations.

“The decision was made after repeated uncompliance with the current contract,” Panam Sports said in a statement without giving more details about the next steps to pick a host. “Due to no response after we reached another deadline, the executive committee of Panam Sports … has made the indeclinable decision to strip the city of its rights to host the continental event in 2027.”

The latest edition of the Pan American Games was held in Santiago, Chile, between October 22 and November 5, during which Panam Sports gave Colombia a new deadline to comply with its obligations until January.

Alejandro Char, the mayor of Barranquilla, told journalists after the decision he is still hopeful the event will take place in his city, and urged Colombia’s President Gustavo Preto to intervene.

Char, who took office only days ago, said the city does have the financial resources to organise the event.

Brazil’s metropolis of Sao Paulo is for now the sole bidder to host the 2031 edition of the Pan American Games. Local media has mentioned it could step up to offer to replace Barranquilla four years in advance, which its city hall did not confirm after a request from The Associated Press.

