Colourful send-off for slain PNP Southboro Councillor, Ainsley Parkins Loop Jamaica

It was a colourful service of thanksgiving for the life of slain People’s National Party (PNP) Councillor for the Southboro Division, Ainsley Parkins, at Portmore Seventh-Day Adventist Church in St Catherine on Sunday.

Parkins, popularly known as ‘Tyson’, was shot dead in his vehicle in Southboro, Portmore while overseeing beautification works there in July, and much of the top brass of the Opposition PNP came out to bid him farewell on Sunday.

Headed by PNP President and Opposition Leader Mark Golding and including South St Catherine Member of Parliament (MP) Fitz Jackson, the two key figures at the service spoke well of Parkins’ career, his personal fearlessness, his commitment to his endeavours and, of course, a little more on the wider scale of local politics.

