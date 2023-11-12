Committal hearing set for 1 of 2 brothers on triple murder charges Loop Jamaica

The St James Parish Court has scheduled a December 5 committal hearing date for one of two brothers who were implicated in the triple killing of three men in Roehampton, St James in June of this year.

One of the accused brothers, Wesley Reid, appeared in court on Thursday.

Reid’s $1 million bail was extended until the date of the hearing, which is to decide whether there is enough evidence to send the matter to the St James Circuit Court for trial.

Reid’s brother, Knitson Reid, who is also charged with another double murder that was committed in Roehampton on May 31, 2023, was not present in court on Thursday. He is being held at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Knitson was remanded in absentia until December 5.

Both brothers are charged with three counts each of murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, and using a firearm to commit a felony, all stemming from the killings of three men in Mars district in Roehampton on June 2, 2023.

The deceased were identified as 38-year-old Conroy Lawrence, otherwise called ‘Beenie’, a warehouse attendant; 38-year-old Shevan Gordon, otherwise called ‘King Kong’ and ‘Kong Terry’, a tiler; and 56-year-old Carlesley Morris, otherwise called ‘Shotta’, a taxi operator, all of Roehampton, St James.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 9:20 pm, residents heard explosions and alerted them.

Upon their arrival, Gordon and Lawrence were seen lying beside a shop with chop wounds to their heads, and Morris was seen in close proximity with gunshot wounds to his body.

All three men were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Knitson was first to be charged in connection with the killings, while his brother, Wesley, was booked for the offences in August of this year.