Committee to investigate conduct of JPs arising from viral video | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Justice has advised that a committee has been established to examine the conduct of four justices of the peace (JPs), as was carried in a recent video of the incident that went viral on social media.

In a release on Thursday, the ministry said it was updating that “following the viral video on Friday, July 1, 2022, in which four justices of the peace (JPs), one being a medical doctor, were seen questioning the condition and health of an accused person, the Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, has met with the Custodes Rotulorum and have agreed on a Committee of Inquiry to fully investigate the matter.”

The ministry said the investigation is to determine if there were any breaches by the JPs and, if yes, to recommend what action should be taken.

The committee is to report within four weeks to the relevant custodes and the minister of justice.

“The report is to guide the conduct of JPs when seeking to protect the rights and dignity of persons in custody,” added the ministry.