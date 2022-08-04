Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah cruises into 200m semis Loop Jamaica

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah opened her 200m campaign at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England with a comfortable victory at the Alexander Stadium on day three of track and field on Thursday.

The Jamaican sprint queen is looking for the sprint double after holding off Julien Alfred of St Lucia and Daryll Neita of England, to claim the 100m gold in 10.95 seconds on Wednesday.

She is the only one of Jamaica’s star trio in Birmingham as world 200m champion Shericka Jackson and 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce skipped the Games following last month’s World Championships in Eugene.

Thompson-Herah finished a disappointing seventh in the 200m in Eugene in 22.39 as 28-year-old Jackson set a new championships record and the second-fastest time in history, winning in a sensational 21.45. Fraser-Pryce took silver with a new season’s best time of 21.81.

Thompson-Herah won her 200m heat on Thursday in a wind-aided 22.80 seconds (+2.9 m/s) to march into the semifinals with the second quickest time in the heats.

Beth Dobbin (23.10) of Scotland and Jacinta Beecher (23.13) of Australia finished second and third, respectively, to secure the other two automatic qualifying spots.

Thompson-Herah’s compatriot Natalliah Whyte, who finished last in the 100m, easily won her heat in 23.61 to also progress to the semifinals.

Whyte’s 23.61 represents the 12th quickest time going into the semis.

Nigerian Favour Ofili was the quickest in the heats, clocking 22.71 seconds to win her heat.

Also through to the semifinals on Saturday is Christine Mboma of Namibia who topped her heat in 23.20, the sixth quickest time.

In the men’s 200m, Jamaica’s Kadrian Goldson progressed out of the preliminary round with a second-place finish in heat one.

Goldson clocked 21.19 to secure the second automatic qualifying spot from the heat, which was won by England’s Adam Gemili in 20.92.

European champion Zharnel Hughes of England was quickest in the heats with 20.30 seconds.

Meanwhile, Jamaicans Kimberly Williamson and Lamara Distin have progressed to Saturday’s final.