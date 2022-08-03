Commonwealth Games: Jamaica’s Navasky Anderson through to 800m final Loop Jamaica

National record holder Navasky Anderson has moved into the men’s 800 metres final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The Mississippi State University student booked his spot in the medal round following a third-place finish in his preliminary round heat on Wednesday.

Anderson, who represented Jamaica for the first time at the recent World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, completed the trip in a fairly decent one minute and 47.79 seconds and looked on course to secure a medal. He now has a full four days to reset ahead of the final.

The 1:47.79 handed the Jamaican one of the two non-automatic qualifying spots but it represents the third quickest in the heats.

After finishing a disappointing seventh in the preliminary round in Oregon and failed to make the semifinals, Anderson will be hoping to secure a medal in Birmingham.

Australia’s national record holder Peter Bol ignored a pre-race injury scare to win the heat

He went to the lead with 250 metres to run and enjoyed the luxury of easing right down in the final straight before crossing the line in one minute and 47.01 seconds, easily the fastest qualifying time.

Botswana’s Boitumelo Masilo, who finished second behind Bol in 1:47.30 has the second quickest time in the heats.

In the men’s 400m, Jamaica’s Nathon Allen produced a season’s best 45.18 seconds to win his preliminary round heat and secured a spot in the semifinals.

Allen’s compatriots Antony Cox and Jevaughn Powell are also through to the other round.

Cox easily progressed from the preliminary round by winning the first heat in 45.51.

Powell, the country’s top quarter-miler this season, also secured an automatic qualifying spot with a second-place finish behind the impressive Muzala Samukonga of Zambia, who won in a lifetime best 44.89 seconds, easily the quickest in the heats.

Powell clocked 46.14, the eighth quickest in the heats.

Allen’s 45.18 represents the second quickest in the heats and Cox’s 45.51, is the third quickest.

Junelle Bromfield will be the only Jamaican in the semifinals of the women’s 400m.

Bromfield progressed from the preliminary round following a second-place finish behind England’s Victoria Ohuruogu in the first heat.

The former STETHS star clocked 52.04 seconds to secure one of the three automatic qualifying spots from the heat. Ohuruogu easily won in 51.34, the quickest in the heats.

Tifanny James was down to compete in heat two but did not start while the third Jamaican – Roneisha McGregor – did not progress from the preliminary round following a fourth-place finish in heat three.

McGregor crossed the line in 53.28 to narrowly miss out as Sada Williams of Barbados, who won the bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon last month, took victory in 51.66, the second quickest in the heats.

Bromfield’s 52.04 represents the fifth quickest going into the semifinals on Friday.