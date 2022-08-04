Commonwealth Games: Rasheed Broadbell wins men’s hurdles gold Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell produced a personal best effort to equal Colin Jackson’s 32-year-old Commonwealth Games record to win the men’s 110m hurdles gold medal inside the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham, on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old Broadbell dominated the final from the start to win in 13.08 seconds making up for the disappointment of last year when injury prevented him from going to the Tokyo Olympics.

“I knew I had to stay focused and that is what I did,” said Broadbell. “Sometimes, when you run, you don’t know what is going to happen.

“You just have to execute properly. I’m not sure if I clipped any hurdles.”

Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica celebrates. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup).

Shane Brathwaite of Barbados took silver in a season’s best 13.30 while local hero Andy Pozzi won a dramatic battle for bronze ahead of fellow Briton Joshua Zeller.

Pozzi crossed the line in 13.37, just ahead of Zeller, who clocked 13.39.

Broadbell’s teammate Orlando Bennett finished fifth in 13.43 seconds.

The other Jamaican – Hansle Parchment, the Olympic champion – had withdrawn earlier in the day due to a niggle.

Broadbell’s gold represents the second for Jamaica in Birmingham.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah held off Julien Alfred of St Lucia and Daryll Neita of England in the women’s 100m final on Thursday, to claim Jamaica’s first gold medal of the meet.

Traves Smikle of Jamaica makes an attempt in the men’s discus throw final. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant).

Earlier, Traves Smikle took the bronze medal in the men’s discus with a fourth-round effort of 64.58m.

Smikle’s teammate Roja Stona finished in sixth place with a third-round effort of 62.15m.

Australia’s Matthew Denny smashed his personal best twice to claim a completely dominant victory.

Any of Denny’s six throws in the final would have been good enough to claim the gold medal.

He set a new personal best of 67.24m in the penultimate round, then bettered the mark again a few minutes later with 67.26m with the final throw of the night.

England’s Lawrence Okoye (64.99m) was second.