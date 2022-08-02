Commonwealth Games: Sunshine Girls beat Scotland to remain unbeaten Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Shamera Sterling, left, leaps to take control of the ball during the Netball Pool A match against Barbados at the Commonwealth Games at The NEC in Birmingham, England, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi).

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls easily beat Scotland to win their fourth straight game in Pool A of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England Tuesday.

The Jamaicans took control from early to win the game 78-34.

The result kept the Sunshine Girls unbeaten in the competition and condemned Scotland to their third defeat.

Jamaica were led by goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler who scored 37 from 37 attempts while Shimona Nelson supported well with 33 from 35, in her role also as goal shooter.

The Sunshine Girls are looking to improve on their bronze medal four years ago in Australia.

Goal shooter Beth Goodwin led Scotland with 18 from 19 attempts while Emma Barrie had 12 from 17 attempts.

Jamaica’s biggest test will come on Thursday when they clash with the Aussies in their final outing of the preliminaries.

Scotland, meanwhile, take on Barbados on Wednesday before wrapping up their preliminary campaign against South Africa on Thursday.

