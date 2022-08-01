Commonwealth Games: Sunshine Girls maul Barbados to remain unbeaten Loop Jamaica

Loop News
Breaking News

Luggage problem delays start of West Indies vs India T20

Jamaica’s currency changes over the years

Commonwealth Games: Mackenzie takes aim at Alia’s national record

Danielle Mayne is Gospel Star 2022

Future doctors urged to be compassionate

Emancipation Day in Jamaica

World U20 Championships: Day 1 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Aug 1

AAJ president predicts arrival of five million passengers by yearend

‘Psycho’ evaluation ordered before sentencing of serial rapist

1 hrs ago

Jamaica’s Shimona Nelson, left, and Barbados’ Faye Agard fight for the ball during their Netball Pool A match at the Commonwealth Games at the NEC Arena in Birmingham, England, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi).

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls crushed Caribbean neighbours Barbados to win their third straight game in Pool A of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Monday.

Playing at the NEC Arena, the powerhouses stamped their authority on the contest from early to come away with a 103-24 victory.

While the result kept the Sunshine Girls unbeaten in the competition, it represented the third defeat for Barbados, who suffered similar hammerings against Australia (95-18) and South Africa (91-36).

Jamaica’s Shanice Beckford takes control of the ball. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi).

Jamaica were spearheaded by goal shooter Shimona Nelson who scored 58 from 60 attempts while Jhaniele Fowler shot 24 from 27, in her time also as goal shooter.

Goal attack Shanice Beckford (12 from 13) and Rebekah Robinson (9 from 9) supported Nelson and Fowler.

The Sunshine Girls, who are looking to improve on their bronze medal four years ago in Australia, won all four quarters. They took the first quarter 23-5, the second 28-4, the third 22-8, and the fourth 30-7.

Faye Agard (10 from 12) and Shonica Wharton (10 from 15) were the top scorers for the Barbadians, who were never given the chance to get going.

Jamaica will play their fourth game of the preliminary round against Scotland on Tuesday while Barbados return to action against Scotland on Wednesday.

Sunshine Girls dominate South Africa at commonwealth Games

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls made it two victories from two games on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England after defeating South Africa 68-49 in Pool A on Saturday.
The resul

Jamaica News

Ja’s low birth rate could have adverse socio-economic impact – Tufton

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, says the nation’s declining birth rate could have an adverse impact on the development of various sectors of the country, including its labour forc

Jamaica News

Anxious mourners gather for viewing of 5 slain family members

Funeral to get under way at 11 am

Jamaica News

Cops join family in desperate search to find 13-y-o boy from St James

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Judah Atkins of Market circle, Fustic Road, Montego Bay, St James who has been missing since Sunday, July 24.
He is of dark complexion, slim

Business

St Ann native Alwyn Brown sizzles with popular restaurant brands

St Ann native Alywn Brown owns two of the most popular restaurants on Jamaica’s north coast.
Brown’s seafood restaurant, Sharkies, and his steakhouse, Plantation Smokehouse, have a combined f

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Another ‘pandemic’? Local businesses struggle to find staff

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the disclosure that major businesses in Jamaica are struggling to fill job vacancies.
This is largely due to the unwill

