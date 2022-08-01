Commonwealth Games: Sunshine Girls maul Barbados to remain unbeaten Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls crushed Caribbean neighbours Barbados to win their third straight game in Pool A of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Monday.

Playing at the NEC Arena, the powerhouses stamped their authority on the contest from early to come away with a 103-24 victory.

While the result kept the Sunshine Girls unbeaten in the competition, it represented the third defeat for Barbados, who suffered similar hammerings against Australia (95-18) and South Africa (91-36).

Jamaica’s Shanice Beckford takes control of the ball. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi).

Jamaica were spearheaded by goal shooter Shimona Nelson who scored 58 from 60 attempts while Jhaniele Fowler shot 24 from 27, in her time also as goal shooter.

Goal attack Shanice Beckford (12 from 13) and Rebekah Robinson (9 from 9) supported Nelson and Fowler.

The Sunshine Girls, who are looking to improve on their bronze medal four years ago in Australia, won all four quarters. They took the first quarter 23-5, the second 28-4, the third 22-8, and the fourth 30-7.

Faye Agard (10 from 12) and Shonica Wharton (10 from 15) were the top scorers for the Barbadians, who were never given the chance to get going.

Jamaica will play their fourth game of the preliminary round against Scotland on Tuesday while Barbados return to action against Scotland on Wednesday.