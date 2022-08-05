Commonwealth Games: Thompson-Herah cruises into 200m final Loop Jamaica

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has qualified for the final of the women’s 200-metre race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Thompson-Herah ran 22.63 seconds on Friday to easily win her semifinal heat and move on to the medal round, which is scheduled for Saturday at 2:32 pm Jamaica time.

The time represents the quickest in the three semifinals.

The Jamaican sprint queen is looking for the sprint double after holding off Julien Alfred of St Lucia and Daryll Neita of England, to claim the 100m gold in 10.95 seconds on Wednesday.

She is the only one of Jamaica’s star trio in Birmingham as world 200m champion Shericka Jackson and 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce skipped the Games following last month’s World Championships in Eugene.

Thompson-Herah finished a disappointing seventh in the 200m in Eugene in 22.39 as 28-year-old Jackson set a new championships record and the second-fastest time in history, winning in a sensational 21.45. Fraser-Pryce took silver with a new season’s best time of 21.81.

Natalliah Whyte of Jamaica has also progressed to the final.

Whyte ran 23.09 seconds to qualify. She finished second in the first semifinal heat behind Favour Ofili of Nigeria who ran 22.66 and second overall.

Whyte’s 23.09 is the fourth quickest over the semifinal heats.

Also through to the final is Christine Mboma of Nigeria who won heat two in 22.93, the third quickest.

In the men’s 200m, Jamaica’s Kadrian Goldson failed to progress to the final after finishing sixth in the second semifinal. He crossed the line in 21.13.