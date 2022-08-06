Commonwealth Games: Thompson-Herah sets Games record to take 200m gold Loop Jamaica

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s 200m gold medal on Saturday to secure the sprint double at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Thompson-Herah won in a Games record of 22.02 seconds to finish streets ahead of the rest of the field.

Favour Ofili of Nigeria (22.51) and Christine Mboma (22.80) of Namibia took silver and bronze, respectively.

Thompson-Herah’s compatriot Natalliah Whyte finished fourth in 23.06 seconds.

The 200m gold came three days after the Jamaican sprint queen held off Julien Alfred of St Lucia and Daryll Neita of England, to claim the 100m gold in 10.95 seconds.

She is the only one of Jamaica’s star trio in Birmingham as world 200m champion Shericka Jackson and 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce skipped the Games following last month’s World Championships in Eugene.

Thompson-Herah finished a disappointing seventh in the 200m in Eugene in 22.39 as 28-year-old Jackson set a new championships record and the second-fastest time in history, winning in a sensational 21.45. Fraser-Pryce took silver with a new season’s best time of 21.81.