Commonwealth Games: Thompson-Herah wins gold in the women’s 100m Loop Jamaica

38 minutes ago

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah races to win gold in the women’s 100m final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. At left is England’s Daryll Neita who took the bronze. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup).

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won her first major title this season by taking the 100m gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.

In a result that surprised no one but wowed the crowd nevertheless, the five-time Olympic gold medallist stormed to victory in a time of 10.95 seconds to win her third Commonwealth Games medal.

The gold came 16 days after the sprint queen finished behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in a Jamaican sweep of the 100 at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Julien Alfred of St Lucia claimed silver in a time of 11.01 seconds and England’s Daryll Neitathe bronze (11.07s).

Thompson-Herah’s compatriot Natalliah Whyte finished eighth and last in 11.32.

Thompson-Herah said after the win: ” I didn’t have the best execution but nevertheless I had to dig for that one but I am still grateful to win my first Commonwealth Games.

“I started in 2014 in the 4x100m. Then in 2018 in the 200m I came fourth and now I upgraded to a gold.”

Earlier, Jamaica’s 4x400m mixed relay team captured the bronze medal and Kobe Lawrence secured silver in the men’s shot put

