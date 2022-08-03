Commonwealth Games: Thompson-Herah wins gold in the women’s 100m Loop Jamaica

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won her first major title this season by taking the 100m gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.

In a result that surprised no one but wowed the crowd nevertheless, the five-time Olympic gold medallist stormed to victory in a time of 10.95 seconds to win her third Commonwealth Games medal.

The gold came 16 days after the sprint queen finished behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in a Jamaican sweep of the 100 at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Julien Alfred of St Lucia claimed silver in a time of 11.01 seconds and England’s Daryll Neitathe bronze (11.07s).

Thompson-Herah’s compatriot Natalliah Whyte finished eighth and last in 11.32.

Thompson-Herah said after the win: ” I didn’t have the best execution but nevertheless I had to dig for that one but I am still grateful to win my first Commonwealth Games.

“I started in 2014 in the 4x100m. Then in 2018 in the 200m I came fourth and now I upgraded to a gold.”