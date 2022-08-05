Commonwealth Games: Williams, Tapper qualify for Women’s 100mh final Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans Danielle Williams and Megan Tapper on Friday qualified for the final of the women’s 100m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games in England, Birmingham.

Tapper, who is looking to redeem herself after failing at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon last month, clocked 12.68 seconds to win heat two of the preliminary round. The 12.68 represents the fourth quickest time in the heats.

Tapper won the bronze medal at last year’s Tokyo Olympics and failed to make the final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregan last month.

Williams, the gold medallist at the 2015 World Athletics Championships, had to settle for second in her preliminary round heat behind England’s Cindy Sember, who won very easy in 12.67 seconds.

Williams clocked 12.80, the sixth quickest in the heats, to secure the other automatic spot from the race.

New world record holder, Tobi Amusan raced to a massive 12.40 second to dominate the heats.

The world champion has the chance to defend her Commonwealth Games title, which she won in 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.

The 25-year-old Amusan became the first Nigerian to win gold at the World Championships as well as breaking a six-year record following a 12.12 seconds in the semi-finals race in Eugene.

The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Alexander Arena in Birmingham.

Ackelia Smith of Jamaica competes in the women’s long jump qualification. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant).

Jamaica’s Ackelia Smith, a student at the University of Texas in the USA, is through to the long jump final.

Smith secured her spot after finishing fourth in Group A of the qualifying round with effort of 6.35m, which placed her 11th of the 13 qualifiers.

The 20-year-old Smith competed in the triple jump at the recent World Athletics Championships where she achieved a big personal best of 14.36m to make the final.

Ghanaian Deborah Acquah, who received her UK visa, only 48 hours before her scheduled event, topped her qualifying group with a leap of 6.85m, which was also the best across all groups.

The long jump final is also scheduled for Sunday.