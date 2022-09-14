Communications experts unite to boost the Christian voice Loop Jamaica

A number of Christian media owners, media workers, bloggers, public relations specialists and communicators have come together to form a consortium of believers in the business of communications spanning the Caribbean and the Americas.

The Association of Christian Communicators and Media (ACCM), which will be officially launched in October, is a dynamic body of professional communicators, who are Christians, working in the traditional secular and religious media, social media, public and private agencies and in the Judeo-Christian Church.

The mission of the ACCM is to support and expand the gospel of Jesus Christ through various networks and engagements, according to a release from the group.

Growing media networks such as MTM TV, which broadcasts across the Caribbean, Canada and the African continent, TBC Radio and Freedom Come Rain newspaper in Jamaica, Curacao-based Radio Semiya-FM 98.5; members of Love FM and NCU radio and YV networks, Christian Livity, an online media outfit, several online Christian radio entities, content producers and others are represented in the organisation.

The ACCM said its assignment is to hold up the Gospel of Jesus Christ, demonstrating Christian values and standards in all media and at all levels.

The ACCM will be officially launched on Sunday, October 2, in a special broadcast to be aired locally and regionally on the MTM TV platform.

“As part of its mandate, the ACCM will be staging a series of public forums to bring Christian positions on pressing national and international issues to the fore and lending its voice to God-centred positions in current affairs and other issues,” the group noted in a release.

It added: “The association will also provide opportunities for church communicators to broaden their reach and scope through its wide regional network and foster alliances to strengthen the free flow and quality of mission information.

“With increasing numbers of churches using the various social media platform for services, the ACCM will also be offering technical support training for members who manage social media production for their various churches, with the clear objective of improving impact and increasing reach.

“As the Christian Church is still being called on to be the conscience of the society/societies, the ACCM will be a formidable advocate for the freedom of expression on issues of faith, with a view to broaden public participation in the national and international discourse.”