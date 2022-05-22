Community Drivers: Beekeeping sweetening the lives of many Jamaicans | Loop Jamaica

Stephen Williams is a proud father of four who was able to put his children through school by raising bees in St Catherine.

With a spritely voice that belies his seniority, Williams is grateful for the blessing of the bees that changed his life.

“As a traffic warden who was struggling to send my children to school, the bees came in and helped me. I feel it is a blessing in my life and in my children’s life,” he said in a recent interview.

His decision to try beekeeping helped finance and secure the future of his children. One has earned a PhD, another is a supervisor in a popular Jamaican restaurant, one is a footballer, and the other is a security guard.

Stephen Williams

Williams is one of approximately 4,000 Jamaicans now benefitting from apiculture, otherwise known as beekeeping.

He told JIS News that his love for bees began as a child, as he repeatedly caught beehives and tried starting colonies on his own.

“I was connected to the managers of the Apiculture Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. They helped me to get five boxes of bees from Food for the Poor, which I added to the seven hives I caught on my own,” said Williams.

One of the managers with whom he was connected, Chief Plant Protection Officer at the Apiculture Unit, Hugh Smith, said beekeeping has been central to transforming a number of communities in Jamaica.

Hugh Smith

“We have seen many persons who have moved from being unable to afford a single meal, to being able to support themselves and their families. Beekeeping is a game changer. Though the technology is easy to learn, you have to invest time in beekeeping,” said Smith.

No one knows more about the time, money and energy that are required to keep up with the business of the bees than Sharon Buckley-Smith who operates her apiary out of St Thomas.

The retiree grew up in a family of farmers, making it easy for her to pursue apiculture.

As secretary of the citizens association for a community in Portmore, St Catherine, she was asked by the National Housing Trust (NHT) to come up with a community project, and she proposed beekeeping.

The community did not go for it, but she decided to pursue it on her own, and after four years and four modules of training in beekeeping at the Bodles Research Station in St Catherine, Buckley-Smith now has 60 colonies after starting with only two!

Sharon Buckley-Smith

According to the Government standards, this qualifies her as a commercial producer.

“It is profitable, but you have to know how to manage it so it becomes and stays profitable. Beekeeping is good exercise and hard work – but it keeps me fresh! I would encourage Jamaicans to try beekeeping. It is… expensive, to tell you the truth. You must have the requisite tools to make the project viable,” she stated.

Beekeeping has also added to the life of young St Andrew graphic artist and beekeeper, Blaine Arscott, who has found satisfaction in pursuing both passions.

Just over two years into production, his business, EDIGE (pronounced EH-DEE-JEH), means ‘Every Day I Give Everything’.

The honey production side of EDIGE started with one colony, and has since grown to nine.

“Initially, the plan was to go commercial, but now it’s just to find a balance between work life and bee life. My aim is to get as efficient as possible with the resources I currently have. Outside of the pain from stings, beekeeping is quite beneficial. Everything they produce is good and can be used by humans, often providing some health benefits,” he shared.

Blaine Arscott

Arscott’s interest in honeybees began with research leading him to learn some fascinating details about nature’s tiniest and mightiest pollinators.

He told JIS News that bees can self-regulate the temperature of their hives.

“This happens from the culmination of all the bees fluttering their wings. They either do it to produce heat or to evaporate water from the honey cell to prevent it from fermenting, and to seal it,” he said.

In a pandemic that has caused a major shift for persons across the globe in their approach to health, time, life and work, finding or creating opportunities that tick each box has been an everyday challenge.

Beekeeping may be a viable option for consideration for Jamaicans looking for the next venture that has a buzz and may also make life a bit sweeter.

To learn how to get started in beekeeping, give the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries a call at (876) 927-1731 or visit their website at moa.gov.jm