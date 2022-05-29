Community Drivers: ‘Budding Farmers’ busy watching things Grow | Loop Jamaica

Little Mikayla-Ann Henry wanted watermelons.

But, instead of asking her mom to purchase the fruit, the then four-year-old and her brother, Matthew-Aiden, six, asked for help to plant the seeds that would produce the juicy treat they desired.

It was this interest from her children that led Grace Henry to develop Budding Farmers Jamaica, an entity that introduces farming to young children.

“I wanted 100 watermelons,” said Mikayla-Ann in telling about her ambitious goal at the time.

The seeds the children planted did not produce the quantity of fruit that Mikayla-Ann wanted, but it piqued their interest in farming, and they wanted to plant more.

Over the year since then, the family’s farm has grown to now boast an assortment of crops, such as tomato, okra, sweet pepper, pak choi, lettuce, callaloo and more.

The children, now five and seven years old, are co-founders of Budding Farmers Jamaica and can, on a whim, confidently explain and give advice on several farming techniques.

Even when referenced about a failed attempt at growing pepper, the pair was quick to suggest that, “You need to give it lots of sunlight and you need to give it water, and your pepper tree will grow”.

Henry, in an interview with JIS News, said Budding Farmers has engaged more than 300 children over the past year.

Through its ‘Grow Club’, children aged three to 12 years have participated in virtual sessions and have started their own gardens at home.

Now, with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, the Budding Farmers Grow Club is set to be officially rolled out in schools nationally in a face-to-face modality, come September.

The details of the planned rollout are still in the pilot stages, but Henry said “Budding Farmers will be going into early childhood and primary schools to teach children about the ins and outs of agriculture and how they can benefit from it. It will also include numeracy and literacy as part of the programme because not all children will learn the traditional way.”

She said the club is to include courses like entrepreneurship and money management, which are intended to prepare the youngsters for real-life situations.

She believes the programme could be a significant component of ensuring Jamaica’s food security.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Pearnel Charles Jr, who introduced the Budding Farmers initiative to Parliament in his contribution to the Sectoral Debate on Tuesday, May 17, said “we will be working with the aim of ensuring that this programme gets across the country as much as possible.

“We hope that this Budding Farmers Grow Club will solve the critical component of food security by introducing to our children in early childhood and primary schools, the fundamentals of not just farming, but about the business and technology around farming,” he indicated.

Charles said the programme is expected to have a pilot phase for a year, after which it is to be reviewed for its feasibility, with hopes of getting Cabinet support for expansion.

The Henrys are excited about the growth of the programme, and welcomed the opportunities ahead.

Bolstered by their theme song, they are on a mission to encourage children right across the island to start their own backyard gardens.

“We are Budding Farmers and we love to watch things grow…. we are Budding Farmers and we love to watch things GROW!” they sung.