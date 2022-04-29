Community Drivers: Mango Agro-Park investors commit to big spend | Loop Jamaica

Thirteen investors who have been selected to engage in production at the Toll Gate Mango Agro-Park in Clarendon have each committed to investing at least $20 million in their projects.

Selected from 55 applicants, the 13 large investors will cultivate East Indian and Saint Julian mangoes on the 935-acre property that is to be managed by the Agro-Invest Corporation (AIC).

The mangoes are for export markets in the United States (US), Canada, the United Kingdom (UK) and the Cayman Islands.

File photo of ripe East Indian mangoes.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, said, “approximately 400 residents in communities around this project will benefit through job creation, business innovations and community enrichment.”

He was speaking at the recent handover of leases to 20 young farmers and investors at the agro-park.

Meanwhile, the National Irrigation Commission (NIC) will be facilitating the design, implementation and maintenance of irrigation services within the agro-park. This follows investment of $128 million by the ministry to establish the first 60 acres with irrigation, as well as roads and a drainage system

“The Government is committed to the continued support of this project, and has added another $70 million in the financial year 2022-2023 to support irrigation infrastructure.

“Once again, this illustrates our level of commitment to helping the investors and farmers within these productive agricultural spaces to thrive. It is more than just the offering of access to land, but also the support to effectively help you to utilise the opportunities given,” said the minister.

The AIC is to also providing strategic management and technical support to the investors, as well as help to foster market linkages and manage the value chain.