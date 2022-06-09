Community Drivers: Sandals team does clean-up alongside school support | Loop Jamaica

Team members from the Sandals Resorts Montego Bay region on Tuesday cleared over 400 pounds of garbage from a section of the beach and sidewalks in the adjoining White House community as part of the company’s continued community assistance initiative and especially to mark World Oceans Day 2022 on June 8.

The labour of love was a collaboration between two environmental groups at Sandals, namely the Sandals Public Relations Team and Earth Guardians.

The combined team focused on the section of the White House beach adjacent to the new runway expansion of the Donald Sangster International Airport, which is the scene of intense ongoing construction work.

The environmental activists started their efforts at the crack of dawn, combing the community beach for plastic bottles, paper and plastic supplies, as well as disposable masks and other debris.

Sandals Montego Bay Environment Health and Safety Manager, Haniff Richards, cited the close collaboration between the resort chain and the community.

“While today is a special effort to mark World Oceans Day, it is also a continuation of our close collaboration with members of the White House community which has been taking place for many years. However, since the advent of COVID-19, we have been doing clean-up exercises in the area every three months.”

Sandals, he said, has taken on the role of assisting neighbouring communities in maintaining a clean and healthy environment, “which is why we are so happy to be able to rid the beach and roadside of debris”.

Derrick Clarke, a construction work on the airport runway expansion project, who lives close to the White House community, was pleased with the efforts of the hospitality workers.

WELL DONE! Members of the Public Relations and Earth Guardian teams from the Sandals Montego Bay region in a celebratory mood after conducting a beach clean-up in the adjacent White House community to mark World Oceans Day.

“When I saw the Sandals team walking along the road with the rubbish bags and all the bottles, I felt really good. That’s really nice. It’s a great job that Sandals is doing in the community, and I hope they keep it up,” he said.

Clarke continued: “They are helping to keep the environment clean. Mi respect that.”

Victor England, a long-time White House resident and a prominent figure in the community, lauded the resort group, saying: “Sandals Resorts and Sandals Foundation are always there to assist the community of White House. Anytime we call upon them, they are ready to assist, whether it is giving the students school supplies, upgrading the school, handing out toys for Christmas, or whatever the need may be. We are happy to have them as neighbours.”

Ian Spencer, Sandals Regional Public Relations Manager, disclosed that the Sandals Foundation, the company’s charity arm, had recently, in association with the school board and airport authorities, assisted in having the White House Early Childhood Centre compliant with the Ministry of Education’s protocols for reopening, and cited that the students are now engaged in face-to-face classes.

The school facility was also equipped with handwashing sinks and supplies to fight COVID-19, as well as playground equipment and an upgraded play area.