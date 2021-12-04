Community vulnerability ranking guides AFJ, PSVI Vax Days | Loop Jamaica

US-based non-profit American Friends of Jamaica Inc (AFJ) has partnered with the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI) to implement a programme that targets vulnerable communities and makes vaccines available to residents close to their homes.

Using data from the UWI-based Mona GeoInformatics Institute (MGI), the entities have identified 10 vulnerable communities across the island and have already begun executing Vax Days in these locations.

Along with other vulnerability markers, such as the number of co-morbid residents and access to health care, the MGI findings profiled communities by rates of vaccination and distance from vaccination sites to identify communities across Kingston and St Andrew (KSA), Clarendon, St Catherine, and St James, a release from the PSVI said on Friday.

A group of Fletcher’s Land residents wait in observation after receiving doses of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines during the PSVI Fletcher’s Land Community Vax Day.

So far, vaccinations have been provided for residents in KSA communities such as Maverley, Jones Town, Trench Town, and Fletchers Land, where along with support from Wisynco and Best Dressed Chicken, more than 800 residents were vaccinated.

“The AFJ remains committed to our goals of ensuring we improve access to vaccination for all. We are pleased to partner with the PSVI, at this time, to go to these communities where the vaccination rates are low and the risks of severe illness and hospitalisation from the COVID-19 virus are high.

“The PSVI has been working with corporate entities and the Ministry of Health and Wellness for several months now, and have demonstrated strong competence and efficiency in moving vaccination exercises around from one location to the next, explained AFJ President Wendy Hart. “As such, we are confident that this partnership will yield the desired results and that we will have many more Jamaicans protected from this deadly disease by the time we are finished.”

For its part, the PSVI said it will implement a robust pre-vaccination education and mobilisation effort, which will leverage the networks of stakeholder groupings, such as women’s and community groups, religious organisations, the trade union movement, and the Medical Association of Jamaica to help raise awareness among residents of the targeted communities and ensure the vaccine safety concerns are addressed toward a meaningful take-up of vaccines.

“Pre-vaccination engagement is very important to the success of any Vax Day exercise,” said Saffrey Brown, PSVI project lead.

“We have seen that work very effectively with the corporates we have served over the last three months, and it is a well-known strategy for securing the involvement of residents for community activities. So our strategy involves working with a wide network of stakeholders, such as churches, youth groups and women’s groups who can connect directly with their members ahead of the vaccination day, help facilitate sensitisation and support that will ultimately impact the overall take-up of vaccines on Vax Day,” Brown added.

The community Vax Days are scheduled to continue in December.